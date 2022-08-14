Aergo (AERGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.70 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $60.70 million and $3.97 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

