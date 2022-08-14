Aeon Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $954.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00678819 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

