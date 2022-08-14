Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

A number of analysts have commented on ANNSF shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANNSF opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $112.40 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

