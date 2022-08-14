Aegon (AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on September 21st

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Aegon has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 62.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

