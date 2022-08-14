Aegon (AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on September 21st

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Aegon has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %
Aegon stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 62.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
