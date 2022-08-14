Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 556.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

