Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

