Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

