Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

MDY opened at $477.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

