Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

