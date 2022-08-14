Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Shares of WDAY opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,468.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

