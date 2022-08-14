Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,402 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

GWW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $580.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

