Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $491.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.11. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

