Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

