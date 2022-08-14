Advanced Share Registry Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ASW)

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
Advanced Share Registry Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Advanced Share Registry Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Share Registry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Share Registry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.