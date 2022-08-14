Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. 748,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading

