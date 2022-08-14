Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.57. 748,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

