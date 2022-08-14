ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.