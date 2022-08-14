Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

AE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.93. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $39.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $774.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Articles

