ACoconut Price Hits $0.0927 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $246,792.17 and approximately $48,055.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

