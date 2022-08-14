AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

