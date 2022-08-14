abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $558.90

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.90 ($6.75) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($7.49). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 597.50 ($7.22), with a volume of 9,101 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market cap of £75.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594.85.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About abrdn Japan Investment Trust
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
