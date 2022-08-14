AAX Token (AAB) Market Cap Hits $7.22 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $7.22 million and $3.18 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

