A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $30,348.68 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $16,062.75.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.
A10 Networks Price Performance
Shares of ATEN opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92.
A10 Networks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.
Institutional Trading of A10 Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
