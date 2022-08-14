A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.10 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.