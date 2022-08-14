902 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.
VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
