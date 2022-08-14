8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $36,628.51 and $246,554.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

