8,342 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.