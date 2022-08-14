8,232 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 532,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 235,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

