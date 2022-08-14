7G Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

7G Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises approximately 6.4% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $576,318,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
GoDaddy Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,482,907. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.