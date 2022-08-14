786 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

