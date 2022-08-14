76,700 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 156.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 131,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 180.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 77.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

