7,481 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.