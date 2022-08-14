724 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

