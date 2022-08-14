67,428 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $12.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

