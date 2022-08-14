512 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $289.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.