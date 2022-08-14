50,000 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

