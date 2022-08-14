4,466 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

