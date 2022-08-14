44,086 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

