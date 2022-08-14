4,398 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CDK Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

