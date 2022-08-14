4,353 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

