4,257 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

