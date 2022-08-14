3,611 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
RTX stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
