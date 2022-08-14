3,374 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

