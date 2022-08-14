30,892 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.