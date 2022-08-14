2,805 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

