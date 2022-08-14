26,736 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 82,541 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

