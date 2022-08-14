1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6,966.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.