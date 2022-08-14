19,742 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,742 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

