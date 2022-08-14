1,871,975 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,871,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000. Genworth Financial accounts for approximately 5.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.