18,075 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knowles by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 297,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 344,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE KN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

